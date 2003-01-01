The university hospital of Heidelberg is one of the largest and most renowned medical centers in the Federal Republic of Germany. It is closely linked to Heidelberg University Medical School (Heidelberg University Faculty of Medicine) which was founded in 1388 and is thus the oldest within the Federal Republic of Germany. The university hospital is actually made up of 12 hospitals, most of them being situated on the New Campus (University of Heidelberg), about 10 driving minutes away from the old town. Per year about 700.000 patients are treated at the University Hospital Heidelberg. The Hospital is especially renowned for the treatment of cancer. A recent innovation in the care of cancer patient is the foundation of the National Center of Tumor Diseases (NCT) in cooperation with German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). The goal of NCT is an interdisciplinary collaboration between various clinical and basic science disciplines and the fast implementation of new and innovative therapeutic procedures. A good example for the Heidelberg's leading position in innovative cancer research and treatment is HIT (heavy ion therapy).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

