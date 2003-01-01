Affiliated with Harvard Medical School, the Institute for Aging Research is the largest gerontology and geriatrics research facility in the country based in a clinical setting. Institute scientists work to discover the mechanisms of aging diseases and disability, which leads to the prevention, treatment and cure of disease, advances the standard of care for older people, and informs public decision-making. Their vision is to transform the human experience of aging by ensuring a life of health, dignity and productivity into advanced age.

Subscribe to rss feed