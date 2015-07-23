The Harvard School of Public Health, (HSPH) was established in 1922, an outgrowth of the Harvard-MIT School for Health Officers. HSPH is one of the top three public health institutions in the United States. HSPH is ranked No. 1 in the doctoral program in Epidemiology for faculty research activity. HSPH is a highly selective in admissions. HSPH has approximately 950 students and HSPH offers seven degree concentrations for master's degrees and PhD programs are offered through the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. The Departments of Genetics and Complex Diseases, and Immunology and Infectious Disease are among the departments conferring PhD and Master's degrees.

