The Harvard School of Public Health, (HSPH) was established in 1922, an outgrowth of the Harvard-MIT School for Health Officers. HSPH is one of the top three public health institutions in the United States. HSPH is ranked No. 1 in the doctoral program in Epidemiology for faculty research activity. HSPH is a highly selective in admissions. HSPH has approximately 950 students and HSPH offers seven degree concentrations for master's degrees and PhD programs are offered through the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. The Departments of Genetics and Complex Diseases, and Immunology and Infectious Disease are among the departments conferring PhD and Master's degrees.

New target identified for inhibiting malaria parasite invasion

A new study led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health finds that a malaria parasite protein called calcineurin is essential for parasite invasion into red blood cells. Human calcineurin is already a ...

Jun 25, 2015

Malaria transmission linked to mosquitoes' sexual biology

Sexual biology may be the key to uncovering why Anopheles mosquitoes are unique in their ability to transmit malaria to humans, according to researchers at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and University of Perugia, ...

Feb 26, 2015

Power plant standards could save thousands of US lives every year

Power plant standards to cut climate-changing carbon emissions will reduce other harmful air pollution and provide substantial human health benefits, according to a new study released today. The research shows that, depending ...

Sep 30, 2014

Infection in malaria-transmitting mosquito discovered

Researchers have found the first evidence of an intercellular bacterial infection in natural populations of two species of Anopheles mosquitoes, the major vectors of malaria in Africa. The infection, called Wolbachia, has ...

Jun 6, 2014

New molecular target for malaria control identified

A new study led by Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) and University of Perugia (UNIPG) researchers has shown that egg development in the mosquito species primarily responsible for spreading malaria depends on a switch ...

Oct 29, 2013

