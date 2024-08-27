Harvard Medical School, (HMS) was founded in 1782. Today, HMS is a hub of medical research, patient care, physician and nurses training and education network. The faculty includes 10,884 professors/researchers and physicians, including 30 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators and 87 National Academy of Sciences members. HMS is highly selective in student selection. Annually over 5,000 applications are submitted for MD first year slots and less than 200 are accepted. The total student body includes dental students, PhD health programs and a variety of combination degrees.

Address
25 Shattuck Street Boston, MA 02115
Website
http://hms.harvard.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvard_Medical_School

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Harvard Medical School

