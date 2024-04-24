H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute opened on October 26, 1986, on the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida. The current President/CEO is Dr. William S. Dalton.

Researchers identify mechanism controlling DNA repair

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), is the macromolecule that holds all hereditary and genetic information. Continuously under assault, alterations and damage to DNA can lead to many different health issues, including cancer. DNA ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 2, 2019

Researchers discover new targets for approved cancer drug

Developing new drugs to treat cancer can be a painstaking process taking over a decade from start to Food and Drug Administration approval. Scientists are trying to develop innovative strategies to identify and test new drugs ...

Biochemistry

Oct 10, 2017

Researchers discover how cancer cells 'hijack' a mechanism to grow

Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center and colleagues at the University of South Florida have discovered a mechanism that explains how some cancer cells "hijack" a biological process to potentially activate cell growth and ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 14, 2012

