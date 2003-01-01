Group Health Research Institute (GHRI), formerly known as Group Health Center for Health Studies, is a non-proprietary, public-domain research institution within Group Health Cooperative. GHRI's mission is to improve health and health care for everyone through leading-edge research, innovation, and dissemination. Founded in 1983, GHRI employs over 300 staff, including a research faculty of 36 doctorate-level Scientific Investigators, 10 masters-level Biostaticians, and 14 Research Associates with doctorate and/or masters degrees. Most Scientific Investigators have joint academic appointments at the University of Washington.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed