Gonzaga University is a private Roman Catholic university located in Spokane, Washington, United States. Founded in 1887 by the Society of Jesus, it is one of 28 member institutions of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities and is named after the young Jesuit saint, Aloysius Gonzaga. The campus houses 105 buildings across 131 acres (437,000 m²) of grassland along the Spokane River, in a residential setting half a mile (800 m) from downtown Spokane. The university was founded by Father Joseph Cataldo, SJ, an Italian-born priest and missionary who wished to create a Catholic school in the Pacific Northwest for local Native Americans. Foley Center Library is the main graduate and undergraduate library for Gonzaga University. Chastek Law Library primarily serves Gonzaga University School of Law. Gonzaga is host to many unique historical pieces of artwork. For example, a wide range of statues located around campus gives visitors and students alike a taste of the Gonzaga culture. Statues of St. Ignatius, St. Joseph, and St. Aloysius are among the most notable religious landmarks on campus, and there is also a statue of Bing Crosby.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed