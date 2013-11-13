Amateur divers share species data for science
Species observations from thousands of scuba divers all over the world are now freely accessible via the Global Biodiversity Information Facility.
GBIF enables free and open access to biodiversity data online. We're an international government-initiated and funded initiative focused on making biodiversity data available to all and anyone, for scientific research, conservation and sustainable development.
Subscribe to rss feed
Species observations from thousands of scuba divers all over the world are now freely accessible via the Global Biodiversity Information Facility.
Ecology
Nov 13, 2013
0
0
Almost two thirds of common plants and half the animals could see a dramatic decline this century due to climate change – according to research from the University of East Anglia.
Environment
May 12, 2013
26
0