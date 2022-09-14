Gettysburg College is a private, four-year liberal arts college founded in 1832, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, United States, adjacent to the famous battlefield. Its athletic teams are nicknamed the Bullets. Gettysburg College has about 2,700 students, with roughly equal numbers of men and women. Gettysburg students come from 43 states and 32 countries. The college is the home of The Gettysburg Review, a literary magazine. Gettysburg College was founded in 1832, as a sister institution for the Lutheran Theological Seminary. Both owe their inception to Thaddeus Stevens, a Radical Republican and abolitionist from Gettysburg. The college's original name was Pennsylvania College; it was founded by Samuel Simon Schmucker. Seven years after Gettysburg College was first founded, it established a medical school, which was located in Philadelphia. The college was forced to close the medical school in 1861, when students from the seceding southern states withdrew to return home, leaving it without adequate revenue.

Address 300 N Washington Street Box 2458, Pennsylvania, United States of America Website http://www.gettysburg.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gettysburg_College

