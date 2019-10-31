The German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (German: Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen, DZNE) aims to develop new preventive and therapeutic approaches for neurodegenerative diseases. To accomplish this the DZNE follows a translational approach. This means that fundamental research is closely related to clinical research, population studies and health care research. In total there are nine sites all over Germany: Berlin, Bonn, Dresden, Göttingen, Magdeburg, Munich, Rostock / Greifswald, Tübingen and Witten. At each site the DZNE works closely with universities, university hospitals and other partners. The DZNE receives 90 percent of its funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and 10 percent from the respective federal states containing DZNE sites.

