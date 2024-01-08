The Galician Institute of High Energy Physics (IGFAE) is a joint research institute of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) and Xunta de Galicia Autonomous Government in Spain. Created in 1999 with the mission of fostering Particle Physics, coordinating participation at CERN and improving valorisation, IGFAE has achieved leadership at the national level, coordinating Spanish participation in the LHCb experiment at CERN, and Spanish participations in the Pierre Auger Observatory, GSI/FAIR nuclear facility and LIGO. Our main goal is to coordinate and foster the scientific and technical research in the field of High Energy Physics, Particle and Nuclear Physics and related areas as Astrophysics, Medical Physics and Instrumentation.

Address Rúa de Xoaquín Díaz de Rábago, s/n, Campus Vida, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela 15782 Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain Website http://igfae.usc.es/

