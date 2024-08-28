Friedrich Schiller University of Jena (FSU) (German Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, colloquially Uni Jena), is a public research university located in Jena, Thuringia, Germany. The university was established in 1558 and is counted among the ten oldest universities in Germany. In 1934, the university was renamed after the writer Friedrich Schiller who was teaching as professor of history when Jena attracted some of the most influential minds at the turn of the 19th century. With Karl Leonhard Reinhold, Johann Gottlieb Fichte, G. W. F. Hegel, F. W. J. Schelling and Friedrich von Schlegel on its teaching staff, the university has been at the centre of the emergence of German idealism and early Romanticism. As of 2009, the university has around 21,000 students enrolled and 340 professors. Its current rector, Klaus Dicke, is the 317th rector in the history of the university.

Address
Friedrich-Schiller-University Jena, Jena, Thuringia, Germany
Website
http://www.uni-jena.de/
Friedrich Schiller University of Jena

Research team discovers 'impossible' unicellular organism

The origin of eukaryotes is considered one of the greatest enigmas in biology: according to current doctrine, two prokaryotes, a so-called Asgard archaeon and a bacterium, are believed to have merged. The bacterium is said ...

Evolution

Aug 28, 2024

Researchers create an optical lens that senses gas

A research team from the University of Jena has developed a small optical lens, only a few millimeters in size, whose refractive behavior changes in the presence of gas. As reported by the researchers in the journal Nature ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 26, 2024

Team accomplishes precise measurements of the heaviest atoms

An international research team has successfully conducted ultra-precise X-ray spectroscopic measurements of helium-like uranium. The team, which includes researchers from Friedrich Schiller University Jena and the Helmholtz ...

General Physics

Jan 25, 2024

