Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. produces and designs embedded hardware, with 17 billion semiconductor chips in use around the world. The company focuses on the automotive, consumer, industrial and networking markets with its product portfolio including microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors, digital signal controllers, sensors, RF power ICs and power management ICs. The company also holds an extensive patent portfolio, including approximately 6,100 patent families. In addition, the company offers software and development tools to enable complete solutions and to support product development. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with design, research and development, manufacturing and sales operations in more than 20 countries. Freescale is among the Worldwide Top 20 Semiconductor Sales Leaders. Freescale was one of the first semiconductor companies in the world, having started as a division of Motorola in Phoenix, Arizona in 1949 and then created under the divestiture of the Semiconductor Products Sector of Motorola in 2004.

Address 6501 WILLIAM CANNON DRIVE, Austin, Texas, United States of America 78735 Website http://www.freescale.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freescale_Semiconductor

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

