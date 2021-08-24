The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center together with its partners the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital and the Seattle Cancer Consotrium Alliance form the Fred Hutchinsonr/University of Washington Cancer Consortium. The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center attracts preeminent researchers in the field of cancer research and treatment, HIV/AIDS and other diseases. On board on three Nobel Laureates, a MacArthur Fellow, six members of the Institute of Medicine and other award winning physticans and researchers. The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Institute is noteworthy. The Center is located in Seattle, Washington.

Address 1100 Fairview Ave. N. PO Box 19024 Seattle, WA 98109 Website http://www.fhcrc.org/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Hutchinson_Cancer_Research_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

