The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center together with its partners the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital and the Seattle Cancer Consotrium Alliance form the Fred Hutchinsonr/University of Washington Cancer Consortium. The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center attracts preeminent researchers in the field of cancer research and treatment, HIV/AIDS and other diseases. On board on three Nobel Laureates, a MacArthur Fellow, six members of the Institute of Medicine and other award winning physticans and researchers. The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Institute is noteworthy. The Center is located in Seattle, Washington.

Address
1100 Fairview Ave. N. PO Box 19024 Seattle, WA 98109
Website
http://www.fhcrc.org/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Hutchinson_Cancer_Research_Center

New computational method opens window into immune cell behavior

Immune cells have many jobs to do: Some identify infected cells and eliminate them. Others help rein in inflammation to prevent damage to healthy tissue. And many are critical components of cancer treatment. Researchers know ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 24, 2021

How Helicobacter stays helical

Stomach cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death across the globe. One of the main risk factors for this disease is infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. About half of the world's population is ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 23, 2020

Scientists discover new process shaping red blood cell development

Red blood cells give us life. They ferry oxygen throughout our bodies. Breakdowns in red blood cell development can be life-threatening, but scientists still have much to learn about the molecular processes that ensure these ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 22, 2019

Nanoparticles reprogram immune cells to fight cancer

Researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center have developed biodegradable nanoparticles that can be used to genetically program immune cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells—while the immune cells are still ...

Bio & Medicine

Apr 17, 2017

Brewing yeasts reveal secrets of chromosomal warfare and dysfunction

Using two yeasts that have been used to brew tea and beer for centuries, researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center have revealed how reproductive barriers might rapidly arise to create species boundaries. Schizosaccharomyces ...

Biotechnology

Jun 25, 2014

