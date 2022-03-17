Developing a new layered material for future electronics
A new RMIT-led study stacks two different types of 2D materials together to create a hybrid material providing enhanced properties.
ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (or FLEET) is a collaboration of physicists, electrical engineers, chemists and material scientists from seven Australian universities developing ultra-low energy electronics aimed at reducing energy use in information technology (IT). The Centre was funded in the September 2016 ARC Linkage round.
Nanomaterials
Mar 17, 2022
A collaborative study led by the University of Wollongong confirms switching mechanism for a new, proposed generation of ultra-low energy topological electronics.
Nanophysics
Mar 9, 2022
A rare spectroscopy technique performed at Swinburne University of Technology directly quantifies the energy required to bind two excitons together, providing for the first time a direct measurement of the biexciton binding ...
Condensed Matter
Mar 2, 2022
"The long divided, must unite; long united, must divide. Thus it has ever been."
Nanomaterials
Feb 4, 2022
Physicists at the University of Queensland have shed light upon how tiny whirlpools (vortices) get stuck to obstacles in superfluids.
General Physics
Dec 22, 2021
Losing particles can lead to positive, robust effects.
General Physics
Dec 14, 2021
Liquid-metal machines could wipe out maintenance issues for continuous flow reactors.
Biochemistry
Nov 15, 2021
A University of Wollongong-led team across three FLEET nodes has combined two traditional semiconductor doping methods to achieve new efficiencies in the topological insulator bismuth-selenide (Bi2Se3).
Condensed Matter
Nov 12, 2021
A RMIT-led, international collaboration published this week has observed large in-plane anisotropic magnetoresistance (AMR) in a quantum spin Hall insulator and the spin quantization axis of the edge states can be well-defined.
Nanophysics
Nov 3, 2021
Stress enhances the properties of a promising material for future technologies.
General Physics
Oct 12, 2021
