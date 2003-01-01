The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology was founded in 1985 by Robert Edwards (University of Cambridge) and J. Cohen (Paris), who felt that the study and research in the field of reproduction needed to be encouraged and recognized. The aims of the society are: The society further engages in medical education activities, the development of data registries, and the implementation of methods to improve safety and quality in clinical and laboratory procedures. The society consists of: The official journal of the society is Human Reproduction. It is made up of three individual publications: Human Reproduction, Human Reproduction Update and Molecular Human Reproduction.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

