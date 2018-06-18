he European Society of Human Genetics is a non-profit organization. Its aims are to promote research in basic and applied human and medical genetics, to ensure high standards in clinical practice and to facilitate contacts between all persons who share these aims, particularly those working in Europe. The Society will encourage and seek to integrate research and its translation into clinical benefits and professional and public education in all areas of human genetics.

Address
ESHG c/o Vienna Medical Academy Alserstrasse 4 1090 Vienna Austria
Website
https://www.eshg.org/

Subscribe to rss feed

European Society of Human Genetics

New technique provides accurate dating of ancient skeletons

Interest in the origins of human populations and their migration routes has increased greatly in recent years. A critical aspect of tracing migration events is dating them. However, radiocarbon techniques commonly used to ...

Archaeology

Jun 18, 2018

0

12

Genomics tracks migration from lost empires to modern cities

New genomic tools are enabling researchers to overturn long-held beliefs about the origins of populations, a researcher will tell the annual conference of the European Society of Human Genetics today (Monday). Dr Eran Elhaik, ...

Archaeology

May 29, 2017

0

21