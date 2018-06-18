he European Society of Human Genetics is a non-profit organization. Its aims are to promote research in basic and applied human and medical genetics, to ensure high standards in clinical practice and to facilitate contacts between all persons who share these aims, particularly those working in Europe. The Society will encourage and seek to integrate research and its translation into clinical benefits and professional and public education in all areas of human genetics.

Address ESHG c/o Vienna Medical Academy Alserstrasse 4 1090 Vienna Austria Website https://www.eshg.org/

