The European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) resulted from the amalgamation of the former European Society of Anaesthesiologists (ESA), the European Academy of Anaesthesiology (EAA) and the Confederation of European National Societies of Anaesthesiologists (CENSA) and holds the most prominent position in the community of anaesthesiologists in Europe and elsewhere. The Society is governed by a Board of Directors, a Council and the General Assembly. The Council is elected by Active members of the Society from each European country with a minimum of 25 Active members. The Board of Directors is elected by the Council. The General Assembly convenes at the time of the ESA's European Anaesthesiology Congress . The Society is comprised of Individual Members and Society Members. Society members are represented within the ESA by the National Anaesthesia Societies Committee (NASC) which is represented on the Board of Directors and maintains direct links with the World Federation (WFSA).

