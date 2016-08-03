The European Science Foundation, (ESF) was formed in 1974 and is headquartered in Stasbourg, France. The ESF is comprised of 80 Member organizations and represents approximately 30 countries. The ESF encompasses the interests of scientific inquiry in nearly all disciplines, including Humanities, Medical Science, Life Earth and Environmental Sciences, Physical and Engineering Science, Social Science, Polar, Marine, and Space. The purpose is to promote science research without geographical boundaries and to promote science in the European community of states In essence, ESF is a gateway for scientists in Europe to obtain funding, acquire education and training and stay on top of scientific news.

Scientific roadmap for European astrobiology

The first scientific Roadmap for European Astrobiology was published on 21 March 2016. This strategic landmark for European astrobiology was produced through the European Commission-funded AstRoMap project (2013-2015). In ...

Space Exploration

Mar 28, 2016

Understanding the deep sea is key to a sustainable blue economy

A multi-disciplinary group of European researchers spanning natural science, socio-economics and law have joined forces to assess the current landscape of deep-sea research and investment in Europe. Once considered remote ...

Environment

Sep 1, 2015

Tracing our ancestors at the bottom of the sea

A specialist group of European researchers are studying the remains of prehistoric human settlements which are now submerged beneath our coastal seas. Some of these drowned sites are tens of thousands of years old. From the ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 6, 2014

Scientists begin Mars exploration in a deep mine

This week, twenty European scientists will gather at Boulby mine in the UK to begin testing technologies for the exploration of Mars and hunting for deep subsurface life that will aid scientists in their search for extraterrestrial ...

Space Exploration

Apr 4, 2014

