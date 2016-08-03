The European Science Foundation, (ESF) was formed in 1974 and is headquartered in Stasbourg, France. The ESF is comprised of 80 Member organizations and represents approximately 30 countries. The ESF encompasses the interests of scientific inquiry in nearly all disciplines, including Humanities, Medical Science, Life Earth and Environmental Sciences, Physical and Engineering Science, Social Science, Polar, Marine, and Space. The purpose is to promote science research without geographical boundaries and to promote science in the European community of states In essence, ESF is a gateway for scientists in Europe to obtain funding, acquire education and training and stay on top of scientific news.

Address 1, quai Lezay Marn?sia, BP 90015, F-67080 Strasbourg Cedex, France Website http://www.esf.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Science_Foundation

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

