The Joint Research Centre (JRC), located in Brussels, Belgium, is a Directorate-General of the European Commission. Its current Commissioner is Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, and the Director General is Dominique Ristori. The JRC provides independent scientific and technical advice to the European Commission and Member States of the European Union (EU) in support of EU policies. The Directorate General, the Directorate for Programmes and stakeholders relations and the Directorate for Resource management are located in Ispra, Italy, and Brussels, Belgium. The seven scientific institutes of the Joint Research Centre are located at five different sites in Europe: Geel (BE), Ispra (IT), Karlsruhe (DE), Petten (NL) and Seville (ES). The EU inherited the JRC from EURATOM. Originally focussed on nuclear research, the mission has been extended to fields like health and environment.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

