The European Association of Urology (EAU) is a non-profit organisation committed to the representation of urology professionals worldwide. All active urology professionals, including urology nurses, are eligible for membership of the EAU. The constituent bodies of the EAU include the: Decisions made by the EAU General Assembly are implemented by the EAU Offices. The Executive Committee and EAU Offices are assisted by the EAU Central Office, which is based in Arnhem, The Netherlands, and run by the Executive Management. The European Academy of Urology is the advisory body to and of the EAU. The Academy consists of members who have previously had official responsibilities within the EAU. The EAU's mission is to raise the level of urological care in Europe by promoting professionalism and competence among our members. The EAU maintains close contacts with national urology organisations who represent the interests of urologists at a national level worldwide.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed