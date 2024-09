The Hulcr lab, part of the Emerging Threats to Forests Research Group at the University of Florida, studies the complex relationships between bark and ambrosia beetles, fungi, and trees. We often focus on invasive species and newly identified species that are likely to become invasive in the near future.

Address 1745 McCarty Drive 136 Newins-Ziegler Hall Gainesville, FL, 32611 Website http://www.ambrosiasymbiosis.org/

