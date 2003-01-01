Formed in 2016, the Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation & Improvement Center (EIIC) leverages quality improvement science, the experiential knowledge of its co-lead organizations—The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's, as well as partners at Duke University School of Medicine, The Lundquist Institute, and Yale University School of Medicine—and the expertise of multiple professional societies and federal organizations to improve health outcomes for children in emergency settings. The EIIC is part of the Emergency Medical Services for Children program.

Address EMSC Innovation and Improvement Center 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Austin, TX 78723 Website https://emscimprovement.center/

