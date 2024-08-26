Edith Cowan University (ECU) is located in Perth, Western Australia. It was named after the first woman to be elected to an Australian Parliament, Edith Cowan, and is the only Australian university named after a woman. ECU is situated in Western Australia, with approximately 20,000 students at undergraduate and postgraduate level, approximately 4000 of whom are international students originating from over 90 countries outside Australia. ECU was granted university status in 1991 and was formed from an amalgamation of teachers' colleges with a history dating back to 1902 when the Claremont Teachers College was established; making ECU the modern descendant of the first institution of higher education in Western Australia. The university offers more than 400 courses across two metropolitan campuses, in Mount Lawley and Joondalup, and a regional campus in the South West, Bunbury, 200 km south of Perth; with some courses also offered for study off-campus (Distance Education).

Address 585 Robertson Dr., Bunbury, Western Australia, Australia 6230 Website http://www.ecu.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edith_Cowan_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

