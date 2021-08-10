A diverse community of scholars and clinicians, Duke University School of Nursing is educating the next generation of transformational leaders in nursing. We advance nursing science in issues of global importance and foster the scholarly practice of nursing. We have been ranked second in the nation by the U.S. News and World Report for its 2021 Best Nursing Schools rankings. The School offers master's, PhD and doctor of nursing practice degrees as well as an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing degree to students who have previously graduated from college.

Address
307 Trent Drive Durham, NC 27710
Website
https://nursing.duke.edu/

Duke University School of Nursing

The digital ban on political ads: Only the small guys got hurt

At a critical time in the days before election day in 2020, several digital platforms—including Facebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon, Spotify, and TikTok—and other key digital platforms took the exceptional step of banning ...

Social Sciences

Aug 10, 2021

0

5

Sound-induced electric fields control the tiniest particles

Engineers at Duke University have devised a system for manipulating particles approaching the miniscule 2.5 nanometer diameter of DNA using sound-induced electric fields. Dubbed "acoustoelectronic nanotweezers," the approach ...

General Physics

Jun 23, 2021

0

386

