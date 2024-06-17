Deakin University is an Australian public university with nearly 40,000 higher education students in 2010. It receives more than A$600 million in operating revenue annually, and controls more than A$1.3 billion in assets. It received more than A$35 million in research income in 2009 and had 835 research students in 2010. In 2009, its academics authored 33 books, 233 refereed conference papers, and 705 refereed journal papers. It has campuses in the coastal cities of: Geelong, Melbourne, and Warrnambool, Victoria. The University was named after the leader of the Australian federation movement and the nation's second Prime Minister, Alfred Deakin. Monash University is a commissioned Victorian university. Its establishment was the result of the commissioning of the Ramsay Committee, which was created by the State Government of Victoria and the Federal Government of Australia in September 1970, to establish Victoria's fourth university in regional Victoria. Three locations at Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo were considered.

Address 75 Pigdons Road, Waurn Ponds, Geelong, Victoria, Australia 3216 Website http://www.deakin.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deakin_University

