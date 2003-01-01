The University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine—known as the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA (DGSOM)—is an accredited medical school located in Los Angeles, California, USA. The School was renamed in 2001 in honor of media mogul David Geffen who donated $200 million in unrestricted funds. Founded in 1951, it is the second medical school in the UC system, after the UCSF School of Medicine.

Address 710 Westwood Plaza, suite C-153 Los Angeles, CA 90095 Website https://medschool.ucla.edu/

