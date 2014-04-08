Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) is New Hampshire's only academic medical center and is headquartered on a 225-acre (91 ha) campus in the heart of the Upper Connecticut River Valley, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. DHMC is New Hampshire's only Level I trauma center and one of only three in all of northern New England. DHMC is made up of four main elements, chief of which is Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital (MHMH), which has a 396-inpatient bed capacity and which serves as a major tertiary-care referral site for northern New England.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed