Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is part of a Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. It is a major affiliate of Harvard Medical School and is located in the Longwood Medical Area in Boston, Massachusetts. Dana-Farber employs more than 3,680 people and has annual revenues of about $800 million. There are more than 299,202 adult and pediatric patient visits a year, and it is involved in more than 700 clinical trials. It is internationally known for its research and clinical excellence, having been ranked the sixth best cancer hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Dana-Farber is a member of the Multiple Myeloma Research Consortium. In addition to being a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber is also a federally designated Center for AIDS Research, and a founding member of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC), a federally designated comprehensive cancer center.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

