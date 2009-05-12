The Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) is a prominent international science foundation headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. CSSA has close ties with American Society of Agronomy, and the Soil Science Society of America. All three societies share staff and are headquartered in the same building. CSSA publishes the latest in conservation, wise use of natural resources for the productions of food, livestock feed, and fiber crops with the goal of maintaining and improving the environment. CSSA provides certification for specialists, a public outreach program, grants and an on-line newsletters. Society journals are provided to members and e-mail alerts

Address
677 South Segoe Rd | Madison, WI 53711
Website
https://www.crops.org/

A genome may reduce your carbon footprint

With the costs of genome sequencing rapidly decreasing, and with the infrastructure now developed for almost anyone with access to a computer to cheaply store, access, and analyze sequence information, emphasis is increasingly ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 12, 2009

Food security: It starts with seed

With each passing year, the human population of our planet continues to expand. This growth has created a wide ranging strain on our water and soil resources, as well as our environment, creating an unprecedented urgency ...

Biotechnology

May 4, 2009

Transport behavior of E. coli varies depending on manure source

Escherichia coli is a commonly used indicator organism for detecting the presence of fecal contamination in drinking water supplies. The importance of E. coli as an indicator organism has led to several studies looking at ...

Environment

Mar 9, 2009

Patience pays off with methanol for uranium bioremediation

The legacy of nuclear weapons and nuclear energy development has left ground water and sediment at dozens of sites across the United States and many more around the world contaminated with uranium. The uranium is transported ...

Environment

Feb 23, 2009

