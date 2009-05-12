The Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) is a prominent international science foundation headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. CSSA has close ties with American Society of Agronomy, and the Soil Science Society of America. All three societies share staff and are headquartered in the same building. CSSA publishes the latest in conservation, wise use of natural resources for the productions of food, livestock feed, and fiber crops with the goal of maintaining and improving the environment. CSSA provides certification for specialists, a public outreach program, grants and an on-line newsletters. Society journals are provided to members and e-mail alerts

Address 677 South Segoe Rd | Madison, WI 53711 Website https://www.crops.org/

