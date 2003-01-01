Creighton University is a private, coeducational, Jesuit, Roman Catholic university located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. Founded by the Society of Jesus in 1878, the school is one of 28 member institutions of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities. The university is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. Creighton is the largest private religious university in Nebraska. Sitting on a 132-acre (53 ha) campus just outside Omaha's downtown business district, the university currently enrolls about 7,730 graduate and undergraduate students. The current schools and colleges at Creighton are: The College of Arts & Sciences is the largest school, boasting about 35% of the university's enrollment. Though Creighton offers some Ph.D. degrees, it is considered a "Master's level" university by U.S. News & World Report due to its undergraduate emphasis. This same magazine consistently ranks the school #1 in the Midwestern Regional Universities category. Creighton's School of Law program of Dispute Resolution has climbed to the rank of 12th in the nation.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

