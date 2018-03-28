Coventry University (formerly Coventry Polytechnic) is a British post-1992 university in the city of Coventry, England. It is the second largest university in the area, the other being the University of Warwick. Initially it was established as the Coventry College of Design with roots tracing back to 1843. In 1970 it was designated as a polytechnic until 1992, when it gained university status. The university offers one of the world's most prestigious automotive design and engineering courses, and is the first institution in the UK to offer the disaster management programme. Its faculties and schools include the Coventry School of Art and Design, The Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering and Computing and the Faculty of Business, Environment and Society which includes the expanding Coventry Business School. Coventry University has a long tradition as a provider of education. It can trace its roots as far back as Coventry College of Design in 1843. It was in 1970 that Coventry College of Art amalgamated with Lanchester College of Technology and Rugby College of Engineering Technology.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

