The Food and Brand Lab (FABL) was founded by Dr. Brian Wansink at the University of Illinois. Subsequently, Dr. Wansink moved his lab to Cornell University in 2005. FABL is a division of Cornell University's Food Psychology, Department of Applied Economics and Management. FABL has excellent articles, nutrition tips, and goes behind the common notions of tastes to explore nutrition choices and the effects in the human population. Dr. Wansink is a noted consultant for numerous multi-media reporters. The web site is maintained by FABL and is user friendly. Press inquires are welcome.

Address 110 Warren Hall Cornell University Ithaca, NY 14853 Website http://foodpsychology.cornell.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Food_and_Brand_Lab

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

