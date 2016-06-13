The Food and Brand Lab is a non-profit research facility at Cornell University which focuses on why people buy and eat the foods they do in the quantities they do. The stated mission of the Lab is to "Conduct top level academic research that enables consumers to use food to help them 'to be what they want to be' -- this could involve eating less, eating better, or enjoying food more." By focusing on behavioral and psychological explanations as to why people overeat and why they have the food preferences they have, the Lab aims at helping individuals and health care providers change food-related behaviors and improve health. The Lab is the main force behind the Small Plate Movement, which is encouraging consumers to use smaller dinner plates in their homes and is encouraging restaurants to use smaller plates in their restaurants.

Cornell Food & Brand Lab

When an overstocked fridge wastes food and money

For many, there's nothing like sitting down for a family meal at a table filled with hot, ready-to-serve food. Many caregivers enjoy providing diverse, nutritious meals to their families to be perceived as a good provider, ...

Social Sciences

Jun 13, 2016

0

11

Locating and leveraging inside sources of consumer insight

Most people do not really know why they buy what they buy, eat what they eat, or do what they do! As consumers we can make something up or answer a survey, but we don't know buying trends and behaviors as well as those directly ...

Economics & Business

Apr 27, 2016

0

4

Waste less at home: Methods for reducing household food waste

Consumer food waste carries the highest environmental impact compared to losses earlier in the food chain, and it is no longer a problem concentrated only in higher income countries. How can household food waste be reduced? ...

Environment

Jan 5, 2016

0

23

Peak-end pizza: Higher prices mean first impressions count

How does price impact your evaluation of a restaurant meal? Psychologists have long thought that we judge experiences based on their most intense moment (the peak) and the last part of the experience (end). However, a new ...

Economics & Business

Nov 25, 2015

0

5

Household food waste and what to do about it

Food wasted means money wasted which can be an expensive problem especially in homes with financial constraints. A new study from the Cornell Food and Brand Lab and the Getulio Vargas Foundation, shows that the top causes ...

Social Sciences

Jun 9, 2015

0

29

Death row confessions and the last meal test of innocence

Can last meals reveal more about individuals on death row than their taste preference? Some have argued there is significance embedded in death row last meal decisions. Famously, Ricky Ray Rector asked to save his untouched ...

Social Sciences

Jan 23, 2014

1

0