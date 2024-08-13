Conservation International, (CI) was founded in 1987 as a private non-profit organization for the purpose of protecting Earth's biodiversity, “Hot Spots”, forests, wilderness areas, marine ecosystems and animal ecosystems. Today, CI employs hundreds of researchers, conservationist and technicians around the globe to achieve the goals of CI. CI has created strategic partnerships with the private sector to promote conservations, like Wal-Mart and Starbucks.

Address 2011 Crystal Drive, Suite 500 Arlington, VA 22202 Website http://www.conservation.org/Pages/default.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservation_International

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

