Conservation International, (CI) was founded in 1987 as a private non-profit organization for the purpose of protecting Earth's biodiversity, “Hot Spots”, forests, wilderness areas, marine ecosystems and animal ecosystems. Today, CI employs hundreds of researchers, conservationist and technicians around the globe to achieve the goals of CI. CI has created strategic partnerships with the private sector to promote conservations, like Wal-Mart and Starbucks.

Address
2011 Crystal Drive, Suite 500 Arlington, VA 22202
Website
http://www.conservation.org/Pages/default.aspx
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservation_International

Surf spots are global ally in climate fight, study finds

A first-of-its-kind study, published today in Conservation Science and Practice, has found that the forests, mangroves and marshes surrounding surf breaks store almost 90 Mt (million metric tons) of climate-stabilizing "irrecoverable ...

Environment

Aug 13, 2024

0

1

30,000 hectares of Amazonia to be restored

In the next six years, a major initiative will restore 30,000 hectares and approximately 73 million trees in the Brazilian Amazon River basin. The project is a result of a partnership between the Brazilian Ministry of the ...

Environment

Sep 18, 2017

0

4

