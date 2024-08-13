Conservation International, (CI) was founded in 1987 as a private non-profit organization for the purpose of protecting Earth's biodiversity, “Hot Spots”, forests, wilderness areas, marine ecosystems and animal ecosystems. Today, CI employs hundreds of researchers, conservationist and technicians around the globe to achieve the goals of CI. CI has created strategic partnerships with the private sector to promote conservations, like Wal-Mart and Starbucks.
- Address
- 2011 Crystal Drive, Suite 500
Arlington, VA 22202
- Website
- http://www.conservation.org/Pages/default.aspx
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservation_International
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed