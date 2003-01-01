The Commonwealth Fund was founded in 1918 as a philanthropic organization with the mandate, “Do something for the welfare of mankind”, Anna Harkness. The Commonwealth fund operates nine program areas, Health Care Quality Improvement and Efficiency, State Innovations, Quality of Care for Underserved Populations, The Future of Health Insurance, Patient-Centered Primary Care, Child Development and Preventive Care, Quality of Care for Frail Elders and the International Program in Health Policy and Practice. The Commonwealth Fund publishes related articles, reports and free newsletters. Media Inquiries are welcome

Address One East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021 Website http://www.commonwealthfund.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Commonwealth_Fund

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

