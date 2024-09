Building on the collaborative culture long fostered at Columbia, the Quantum Initiative is combining interdisciplinary expertise in materials science, photonics, quantum theory, and more, all while taking advantage of our unique position in the global hub that is New York to develop novel quantum technologies that will open new frontiers into how we compute through complex problems, communicate with one another, and sense the world around us.

Address Low Memorial Library, Room 401 535 West 116th Street New York, NY 10027 Website https://quantum.columbia.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed