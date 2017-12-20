The Columbia University Medical Center located in New York City is comprised of four academic schools, The College of Physicians & Surgeons including biomedical departments of the graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Mailman School of Public Health, College of Dental Medicine and the School of Nursing. The total student enrollment is approximately 3,500. The 3-prong mission of Columbia University Medical Center is to train health care professionals, conduct basic research with the purpose of translating discoveries into new techniques for treating disease and improving health and initiate breakthrough medical technologies like developing the first blood test for cancer, the first medical use of the laser, and the first successful transfer of genes from one cell to another.

Electron microscope images reveal how cells absorb a vital mineral

Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) researchers have obtained the first detailed snapshots of the structure of a membrane pore that enables epithelial cells to absorb calcium. The findings could accelerate the development ...

Dec 20, 2017

World's smallest tape recorder is built from microbes

Through a few clever molecular hacks, researchers at Columbia University Medical Center have converted a natural bacterial immune system into a microscopic data recorder, laying the groundwork for a new class of technologies ...

Nov 23, 2017

Malaria: Drug candidate may reduce spread of the parasite

Significant headway has been made in controlling malaria. However, two vexing problems remain: currently available treatments are unable to block transmission of the parasite that causes the disease, and the parasite often ...

Sep 6, 2017

New lung 'organoids' in a dish mimic features of full-size lung

New lung "organoids"—tiny 3-D structures that mimic features of a full-sized lung—have been created from human pluripotent stem cells by researchers at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). The team used the organoids ...

May 12, 2017

New views of intracellular channel that controls skeletal muscle

Using high-resolution electron microscopy, Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) researchers have uncovered new details of the structure and function of an intracellular channel that controls the contraction of skeletal ...

Sep 22, 2016

