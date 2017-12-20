The Columbia University Medical Center located in New York City is comprised of four academic schools, The College of Physicians & Surgeons including biomedical departments of the graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Mailman School of Public Health, College of Dental Medicine and the School of Nursing. The total student enrollment is approximately 3,500. The 3-prong mission of Columbia University Medical Center is to train health care professionals, conduct basic research with the purpose of translating discoveries into new techniques for treating disease and improving health and initiate breakthrough medical technologies like developing the first blood test for cancer, the first medical use of the laser, and the first successful transfer of genes from one cell to another.

Address 630 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Website http://cumc.columbia.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbia_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

