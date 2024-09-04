Columbia University Herbert and Florence Irving Medical Center (CUMC) is an academic medical center and the largest campuses of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. It includes Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, College of Dental Medicine, School of Nursing and Mailman School of Public Health, as well as the Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, the New York State Psychiatric Institute, the Audubon Biomedical Research Park, and numerous other institutions.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

