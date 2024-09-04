Columbia University Herbert and Florence Irving Medical Center (CUMC) is an academic medical center and the largest campuses of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. It includes Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, College of Dental Medicine, School of Nursing and Mailman School of Public Health, as well as the Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, the New York State Psychiatric Institute, the Audubon Biomedical Research Park, and numerous other institutions.

Staph's Achilles' heel may hinge on its choice of food

Staphylococcus aureus—aka staph—is among the most extensively studied human pathogens. Unfortunately, that knowledge hasn't made staph infections any easier to treat, particularly in the lungs.

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 4, 2024

Bacteria encode hidden genes outside their genome; do we?

Since the genetic code was first deciphered in the 1960s, our genes have seemed like an open book. By reading and decoding our chromosomes as linear strings of letters, like sentences in a novel, we can identify the genes ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 8, 2024

How a calcium-sensing protein multitasks

The calcium-sensing receptor is critical for maintaining healthy calcium levels, but CaSR is also well-known for its side hustles. The receptor is increasingly recognized for its ability to detect other ions and proteins ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Apr 17, 2024

Exploring the mind-mitochondria connection

As befits the child of a scientist, Martin Picard's young son, 3, is already learning about biology with an age-appropriate textbook, "Cell Biology for Babies." Picard winces a little whenever the book calls mitochondria ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 20, 2023

