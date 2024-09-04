Staph's Achilles' heel may hinge on its choice of food
Staphylococcus aureus—aka staph—is among the most extensively studied human pathogens. Unfortunately, that knowledge hasn't made staph infections any easier to treat, particularly in the lungs.
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 4, 2024
As direct descendants of ancient bacteria, mitochondria have always been a little alien. Now a study shows that mitochondria are possibly even stranger than we thought.
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 22, 2024
Since the genetic code was first deciphered in the 1960s, our genes have seemed like an open book. By reading and decoding our chromosomes as linear strings of letters, like sentences in a novel, we can identify the genes ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Aug 8, 2024
In May, the National Science Foundation announced plans to add questions about sexual orientation and gender identity to its Survey of Earned Doctorates, an annual exit survey of all individuals who will receive a research ...
Social Sciences
Jun 25, 2024
Two independent studies by Columbia scientists suggest that research into the gut's stem cells over the past 15 years has been marred by a case of mistaken identity: Scientists have been studying the wrong cell.
Cell & Microbiology
Jun 6, 2024
The calcium-sensing receptor is critical for maintaining healthy calcium levels, but CaSR is also well-known for its side hustles. The receptor is increasingly recognized for its ability to detect other ions and proteins ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Apr 17, 2024
Genome engineering may be the future of medicine, but it relies on evolutionary advances made billions of years ago in primordial bacteria, the original masters of gene editing.
Evolution
Sep 27, 2023
As befits the child of a scientist, Martin Picard's young son, 3, is already learning about biology with an age-appropriate textbook, "Cell Biology for Babies." Picard winces a little whenever the book calls mitochondria ...
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 20, 2023
When is having trillions of choices not enough? Apparently when making aptamers.
Biochemistry
Jul 6, 2023
Fundamentally, life comes down to molecules contacting and binding to other molecules.
Cell & Microbiology
Jun 13, 2023
