Clemson University knows that preparing students for a career in the 21st century means providing much more than specialized technical knowledge. Engineers and scientists must also understand the social and business implications of their work, and they must be able to communicate their ideas to a wide range of people, work effectively in teams and, above all, be willing and able to provide leadership in solving society’s problems. In the College of Engineering and Science (CES), development of communication skills is a large part of all classes, and our emphasis on teamwork and collaboration begins freshman year. Inspired by Thomas Green Clemson’s dream to create a “high seminary of learning to benefit the agricultural and mechanical arts,” engineering and sciences have been an integral part of the University’s development. Since the first degrees were granted in 1896, Clemson engineers and scientists have made significant contributions to South Carolina, the nation and the world. CES was formed in 1995, joining the engineering disciplines with the chemistry, computer science, geological science, mathematical science, and physics and astronomy departments.

Address Riggs Hall. 433 Calhoun Dr., Clemson, SC 29634 Website http://www.clemson.edu/ces/

