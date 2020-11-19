Clarkson University is a private university located in rural Potsdam, New York. It was founded in 1896 and has an enrollment of about 3,000 students studying towards bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in each of its schools or institutes: the Institute for a Sustainable Environment, the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Business and the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering. Clarkson provides education for undergraduates, graduate students and early college students through the School of Arts & Sciences, School of Business, Institute for a Sustainable Environment, Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering and the Clarkson School. At the undergraduate level, students study in more than 50 majors and minors, including multidisciplinary degrees in engineering & management (E), environmental science & policy, digital arts & sciences, and innovation & entrepreneurship.

Address
8 Clarkson Avenue, Potsdam, New York, United States of America 13699
Website
http://www.clarkson.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarkson_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Clarkson University

New echolocation app on Google Play

A new app developed by Clarkson University faculty and students allows users to use echolocation to better understand their surroundings.

Software

Sep 29, 2016

Researcher explores new concepts for air transportation

Research under way at Clarkson University on possible configurations for green aircraft is resulting in designs that look a lot like nothing most people would imagine. The future calls for out-of-the-box thinking however—and ...

Engineering

May 20, 2014

Meeting the global need for clean cook stoves

At some point, everyone's ancestors depended on a three-stone fire. It's exactly what the name suggests: three stones of roughly the same size that hold cookware over an open flame.

Environment

May 19, 2014

