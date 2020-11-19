Clarkson University is a private university located in rural Potsdam, New York. It was founded in 1896 and has an enrollment of about 3,000 students studying towards bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in each of its schools or institutes: the Institute for a Sustainable Environment, the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Business and the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering. Clarkson provides education for undergraduates, graduate students and early college students through the School of Arts & Sciences, School of Business, Institute for a Sustainable Environment, Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering and the Clarkson School. At the undergraduate level, students study in more than 50 majors and minors, including multidisciplinary degrees in engineering & management (E), environmental science & policy, digital arts & sciences, and innovation & entrepreneurship.

Address 8 Clarkson Avenue, Potsdam, New York, United States of America 13699 Website http://www.clarkson.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarkson_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

