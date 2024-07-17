City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is a public research university in Kowloon, Hong Kong. It was founded in 1984 as City Polytechnic of Hong Kong and became a fully accredited university in 1994. The university has nine main schools offering courses in business, science, engineering, liberal art, social sciences, law and Veterinary Medicine, along with Chow Yei Ching School of Graduate Studies, CityU Shenzhen Research Institute, and Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study.

Website
https://www.cityu.edu.hk/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_University_of_Hong_Kong

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

City University of Hong Kong

page 1 from 6