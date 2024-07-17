High-speed camera for molecules: Entangled photons enable Raman spectroscopy
In recent years, two cutting-edge technologies have rapidly gained momentum: quantum entangled light sources and ultrafast stimulated Raman spectroscopy.
City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is a public research university in Kowloon, Hong Kong. It was founded in 1984 as City Polytechnic of Hong Kong and became a fully accredited university in 1994. The university has nine main schools offering courses in business, science, engineering, liberal art, social sciences, law and Veterinary Medicine, along with Chow Yei Ching School of Graduate Studies, CityU Shenzhen Research Institute, and Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
In recent years, two cutting-edge technologies have rapidly gained momentum: quantum entangled light sources and ultrafast stimulated Raman spectroscopy.
Optics & Photonics
Jul 17, 2024
0
71
Van der Waals (vdW) dielectrics are widely used in nanoelectronics to preserve the intrinsic properties of two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. However, achieving aligned growth of 2D semiconductors and their direct utilization ...
Nanophysics
Jun 6, 2024
0
14
The synthesis of metallic inorganic compound thin films typically requires high-temperature processes, which hampers their applications on flexible substrates. Recently, a research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) ...
Nanomaterials
May 16, 2024
0
80
Understanding water behavior in nanopores is crucial for both science and practical applications. Scientists from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have revealed the remarkable behavior of water and ice under high pressure ...
Nanophysics
Apr 11, 2024
0
21
Both arithmetic aficionados and the mathematically challenged will be equally captivated by new research that upends hundreds of years of popular belief about prime numbers.
Mathematics
Apr 3, 2024
7
517
Zinc–nitrate batteries are a primary non-rechargeable energy storage system that utilizes the redox potential difference between zinc and nitrate ions to store and release electrical energy. A research team co-led by chemists ...
Analytical Chemistry
Mar 28, 2024
0
10
G-quadruplexes (G4), which are special structures in DNA and RNA that play a crucial role in cells, have been associated with cancers and neurological diseases. A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently ...
Biotechnology
Mar 21, 2024
0
0
A research team from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently successfully achieved lattice-mismatch-free construction of III-V/chalcogenide core-shell heterostructure nanowires for electronic and optoelectronic applications. ...
Nanomaterials
Mar 14, 2024
0
36
A research team led by Professor Wang Cheng from the Department of Electrical Engineering (EE) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has developed a world-leading microwave photonic chip that is capable of performing ...
Optics & Photonics
Feb 28, 2024
0
183
Unique insights into the social lives of cattle revealed in a new study by scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) can enhance our understanding of animal behavior and welfare. The study suggests that sex and ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 27, 2024
0
16