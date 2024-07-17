City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is a public research university in Kowloon, Hong Kong. It was founded in 1984 as City Polytechnic of Hong Kong and became a fully accredited university in 1994. The university has nine main schools offering courses in business, science, engineering, liberal art, social sciences, law and Veterinary Medicine, along with Chow Yei Ching School of Graduate Studies, CityU Shenzhen Research Institute, and Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

