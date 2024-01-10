Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) was founded in 1833 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The hospital medical center is affiliated with the University of Cincinnati. Noteworthy, among CCHMC achievements include, an award for exemplary research in Pediatric care from the National Institutes of Health, consistent funding by the NIH, and is one of the five training centers for pediatric care in the USA.

Address
3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039
Website
http://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cincinnati_Children's_Hospital_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Friendly fungi announce themselves to their hosts

For many years after discovering a diverse population of sometimes dangerous microbes constantly living in our intestines, scientists described the situation as a form of living with the enemy. But when it comes to commensal ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 17, 2022

1

99

Viruses play critical role in evolution and survival of the species

As the world scrambles to control the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, new research in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology shows viruses also play a key evolutionary role in mammals' ability to reproduce and survive.

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 7, 2020

1

281

Taming random gene changes as our bodies start to form

Scientists exploring how to tame random gene fluctuations as the embryos that become our bodies start to form have identified a control switch in the vertebrate segmentation clock of developing zebrafish. The researchers ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 15, 2018

0

71

Web-based data tool designed to enhance drug safety

A new online open-access database has been developed by scientists to allow the clinical responses of more than 5 million patients to all FDA-approved drugs to be used to identify unexpected clinical harm, benefits and alternative ...

Biotechnology

Jul 8, 2016

0

223

Study sets standards for evaluating pluripotent stem cell quality

As the promise of using regenerative stem cell therapies draws closer, a consortium of biomedical scientists reports about 30 percent of induced pluripotent stem cells they analyzed from 10 research institutions were genetically ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 9, 2016

0

50

page 1 from 3