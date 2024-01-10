Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) was founded in 1833 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The hospital medical center is affiliated with the University of Cincinnati. Noteworthy, among CCHMC achievements include, an award for exemplary research in Pediatric care from the National Institutes of Health, consistent funding by the NIH, and is one of the five training centers for pediatric care in the USA.

Address 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039 Website http://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cincinnati_Children's_Hospital_Medical_Center

