The Center for Cooperative Research in Biomaterials- CIC biomaGUNE, member of the Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA), is a non-profit research organization created to promote scientific research and technological innovation at the highest levels in the Basque Country following the BioBasque policy, in order to create a new business sector based on biosciences.

Address Parque Científico y Tecnológico de Gipuzkoa. Paseo Miramón 182, 20014 Donostia / San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa. Spain Website https://www.cicbiomagune.es/

