Chuo University (Chūō Daigaku, lit. central university), commonly referred to as Chuo or Chu-Dai, is a private flagship research university in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1885 as Igirisu Hōritsu Gakkō (the English Law School), Chuo is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in the country.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

