Children's National Medical Center began over 130 years ago to serve the pediatric needs of the Metropolitan Washington D.C. Over the years it has been consistently rated as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the USA. The Children's Research Institute (CRI) is an arm o Children's National Medical Center. CRI is an academic, clinical teaching and research center that works in conjunction with Metro D.C. Medical schools. CRI receives substantial funding from the NIH. CRI has a Center for Cancer Research and Immunology Research, Center for Clinical and Community research, Center for Genetic Medicine Research and Center for Neuroscience Research. CRI employs more than 300 scientists and other professionals. CRI studies complex disorders in children.

Address 111 Michigan Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20010 Website http://www.childrensnational.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children's_National_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed