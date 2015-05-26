Children's Hospital Los Angeles, formerly Childrens Hospital Society, is a private, non-profit teaching hospital in Los Angeles. The hospital provides multidisciplinary care to over 93,000 children each year, with physician expertise in over 100 pediatric specialties and subspecialties. The hospital is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. The current president and CEO is Richard D. Cordova. The hospital has been included in the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll for 2010-2011 by the U.S. News & World Report and has received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2004 and 2008. Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest regional referral center for children in critical condition who need life-saving care. While most of the children admitted come from Los Angeles County, others come from the seven-county area near Los Angeles that includes Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and around the world.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

