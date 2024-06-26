Children's Hospital Boston, commonly referred to as Children's was founded in 1869 and is located in the Longwood Medical and Academic vicinity in Greater Boston. Children's utilizes staff, physician training and researcher from neighboring Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Children's Hospital Cancer Care. Children's is consistently listed as one of the very top children's hospital medical centers in the United States. The international center of Children's serves more than 100 countries.

Address 300 Longwood Ave. Boston, MA 02115 Website http://www.childrenshospital.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children's_Hospital_Boston

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

