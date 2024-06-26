Children's Hospital Boston, commonly referred to as Children's was founded in 1869 and is located in the Longwood Medical and Academic vicinity in Greater Boston. Children's utilizes staff, physician training and researcher from neighboring Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Children's Hospital Cancer Care. Children's is consistently listed as one of the very top children's hospital medical centers in the United States. The international center of Children's serves more than 100 countries.

Address
300 Longwood Ave. Boston, MA 02115
Website
http://www.childrenshospital.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children's_Hospital_Boston

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Children's Hospital Boston

Gold nanoparticles and light could melt venous malformations away

Venous malformations—tissues made up largely of abnormally shaped veins—are often difficult to treat, especially when located in sensitive areas like the eyes, face, and genitourinary organs. In the worst cases, the lesions ...

Bio & Medicine

Nov 20, 2023

0

9

New work upends understanding of how blood is formed

The origins of our blood may not be quite what we thought. Using cellular "barcoding" in mice, a groundbreaking study finds that blood cells originate not from one type of mother cell, but two, with potential implications ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 15, 2022

0

136

Recommendations for reproducibility in stem cell research

The ability to program induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and drive their differentiation into a variety of neural cells is essential for studying neurological disorders, including intellectual and developmental disabilities ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 15, 2021

0

2

GridTape: An automated electron microscopy platform

How are networks of neurons connected to make functional circuits? This has been a long standing question in neuroscience. To answer this fundamental question, researchers from Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jan 12, 2021

0

16

Rising global temperatures tied to rising antibiotic resistance

A new data analysis suggests that two rising public health threats—climate change and antibiotic resistance—are related. The study, spanning 2000 to 2016, doesn't establish cause and effect. But its findings, in the journal ...

Ecology

Nov 25, 2020

2

62

page 1 from 5