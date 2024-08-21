Chiba University (Chiba Daigaku) is a national university in the city of Chiba, Japan. It offers Doctoral degrees in education as part of a coalition with Tokyo Gakugei University, Saitama University, and Yokohama National University. The university was formed in 1949 from existing educational institutions in Chiba Prefecture, and over a period of years absorbed Chiba Medical University (1923-1960), a preparatory department of the Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Chiba Normal School (1872-1951), Tokyo Polytechnic High School (1914-1951), Chiba Horticultural High School, among others. Chiba University was reincorporated in 2010 under the National University Corporation Act.

Website
https://www.chiba-u.ac.jp/e/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiba_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Chiba University

Detecting climate change using aerosols

Climate change is one of the most significant environmental challenges of present times, leading to extreme weather events, including droughts, forest fires, and floods. The primary driver of climate change is the release ...

Environment

Aug 8, 2024

0

40

page 1 from 3