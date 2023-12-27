The CTA project is an initiative to build the world’s largest and most sensitive ground-based, very high-energy gamma-ray observatory. Over 1,000 scientists and engineers from 5 continents, 29 countries* and over 170 research institutes participate in the CTA project. CTA will serve as an open observatory to a wide astrophysics community and provide a deep insight into the non-thermal, high-energy universe. The CTA observatory will detect high- energy radiation with unprecedented accuracy and 10 times the sensitivity of current instruments, providing novel insights into some of the most extreme and violent events in the universe.
- Address
- Landessternwarte
Königstuhl 12
69117 Heidelberg, Germany
- Website
- https://www.cta-observatory.org/
Subscribe to rss feed