The CTA project is an initiative to build the world’s largest and most sensitive ground-based, very high-energy gamma-ray observatory. Over 1,000 scientists and engineers from 5 continents, 29 countries* and over 170 research institutes participate in the CTA project. CTA will serve as an open observatory to a wide astrophysics community and provide a deep insight into the non-thermal, high-energy universe. The CTA observatory will detect high- energy radiation with unprecedented accuracy and 10 times the sensitivity of current instruments, providing novel insights into some of the most extreme and violent events in the universe.

Address Landessternwarte Königstuhl 12 69117 Heidelberg, Germany Website https://www.cta-observatory.org/

Subscribe to rss feed