The CTA project is an initiative to build the world’s largest and most sensitive ground-based, very high-energy gamma-ray observatory. Over 1,000 scientists and engineers from 5 continents, 29 countries* and over 170 research institutes participate in the CTA project. CTA will serve as an open observatory to a wide astrophysics community and provide a deep insight into the non-thermal, high-energy universe. The CTA observatory will detect high- energy radiation with unprecedented accuracy and 10 times the sensitivity of current instruments, providing novel insights into some of the most extreme and violent events in the universe.

Cherenkov Telescope Array Observatory

Cherenkov Telescope Array releases its updated science case

The latest iteration of the Cherenkov Telescope Array's (CTA's) science case, Science with the Cherenkov Telescope Array, was made available today via the CTA website library (www.cta-observatory.org/science/library/) and ...

Astronomy

Sep 27, 2017

0

6

CTA prototype telescope, ASTRI, achieves first light

During the nights of 25 and 26 May, the camera of the ASTRI telescope prototype recorded its first ever Cherenkov light while undergoing testing at the astronomical site of Serra La Nave (Mount Etna) in Sicily managed by ...

Astronomy

Jun 15, 2017

0

20